Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

