Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 38,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 54,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,898,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,197,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

