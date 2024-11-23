Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,713,657.24. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,031.44. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.84. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $50.63 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

