Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Lands’ End worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 41.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lands’ End by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Stock Up 2.5 %

LE stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $317.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LE

Lands’ End Profile

(Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.