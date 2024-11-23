Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,194 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,235,000 after buying an additional 235,496 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3,329.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,073,000 after buying an additional 233,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,370,000 after buying an additional 78,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

