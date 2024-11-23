Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 612.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 303,038 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 671,144 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FF stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $226.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

In other FutureFuel news, CEO Roeland Polet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,100. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

(Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.