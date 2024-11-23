Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,788,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,400,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,032,000 after acquiring an additional 695,005 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

NYSE:CWK opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.