Empowered Funds LLC Sells 9,735 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 199,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $17,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

