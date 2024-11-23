CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,270,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $15,832,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $15,141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 4,275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,492,393.92. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.34. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
