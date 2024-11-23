Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.81% of AMREP worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMREP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AXR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.89. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 15.64%.

In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 430,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,300.50. The trade was a 0.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $298,160. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

