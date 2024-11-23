Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 220.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 253.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Group of Companies

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,185.92. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

SGC opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $271.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

