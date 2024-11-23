Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.91, but opened at $30.87. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 342,013 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $986.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,232,269.74. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $829,485.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,587,537.06. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,357 shares of company stock worth $11,481,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,504,000 after purchasing an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,866,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,182,000 after purchasing an additional 277,499 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2,502.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 689,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 663,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 150,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

