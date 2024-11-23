Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.99. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 891 shares trading hands.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $759.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

