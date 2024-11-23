XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $16.81. XCHG shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 448 shares changing hands.
XCHG Trading Down 9.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71.
About XCHG
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
