XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $16.81. XCHG shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 448 shares changing hands.

XCHG Trading Down 9.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71.

About XCHG

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

Further Reading

