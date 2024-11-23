Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.36. Cosan shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 73,091 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Cosan Stock Up 5.2 %

Institutional Trading of Cosan

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Cosan by 142,193.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,132,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,131,863 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Cosan in the third quarter valued at $286,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cosan by 114.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

