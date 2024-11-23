Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.38. Nexxen International shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 10,756 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexxen International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEXN

Nexxen International Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $663.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.75 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.75 million. Nexxen International had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nexxen International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 221.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nexxen International in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.