CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.01. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 310,021 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on CEMIG in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEMIG
CEMIG Price Performance
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CEMIG
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.