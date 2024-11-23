Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.30. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 202,032 shares trading hands.
Gerdau Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Gerdau Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.
