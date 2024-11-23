Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.53, but opened at $75.53. Maximus shares last traded at $75.49, with a volume of 56,345 shares traded.

Maximus Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,841.52. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Maximus by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

