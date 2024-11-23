Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,183 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 2,431.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,931.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Polaris by 27.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.