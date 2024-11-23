Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Several research firms have commented on WERN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

