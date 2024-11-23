F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in F5 were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $197,810.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,407.14. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $997,039. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $246.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.71. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

