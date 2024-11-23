Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 87.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after buying an additional 134,407 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $6,866,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 86.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 415,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 192,143 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 54.8% in the second quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 344,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,771 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.