Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 1,848 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 629,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,783,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 170,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $267.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.07. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.46.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

