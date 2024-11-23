Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.87.

CCI stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $106.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

