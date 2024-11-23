Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 103.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 116.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,791,000 after acquiring an additional 123,559 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $149.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $167.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $169.58.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.