Caprock Group LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $108.21 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

