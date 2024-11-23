Pathstone Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $26,739,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,970,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,024,589.98. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at $126,179,820.90. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,256 shares of company stock valued at $131,338,820. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.83.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $636.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 164.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.54. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.28 and a 52-week high of $641.20.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

