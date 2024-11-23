Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,074,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,684,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,458,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,893,000 after purchasing an additional 125,167 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,325,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,525,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 776,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,890,000 after buying an additional 138,971 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRI opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.09 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

