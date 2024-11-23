Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 934 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,864,000 after purchasing an additional 278,796 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,608,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,264,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 253,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.55. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $117.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 0.97.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.