BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $972,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MUE opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

