Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.88. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.55 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.