eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,177 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after acquiring an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in eBay by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in eBay by 22.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

