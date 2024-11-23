Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 415,084 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,084 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FCT stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.