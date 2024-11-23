Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Coupang by 63.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 308.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,940,000. This represents a 88.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 750,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.01 per share, for a total transaction of $18,007,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,038,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,449,739.23. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 217.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

