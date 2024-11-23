Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $1,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after buying an additional 70,329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. TD Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

