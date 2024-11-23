Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Holdings Trimmed by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,987,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after buying an additional 283,416 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $41,302,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 119,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $31,771,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $491.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.83 and a fifty-two week high of $494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.42.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,746 shares of company stock worth $14,684,140 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.