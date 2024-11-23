CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $162,576,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,320,000 after buying an additional 993,963 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,518,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,287,000 after buying an additional 453,406 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,820,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $135.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $137.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

