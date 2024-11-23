Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,719 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 539,682 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 285,180 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,371,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,319,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.