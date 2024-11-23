Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 43.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 298.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 184,171 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 72.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.