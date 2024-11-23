Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.20% of Herc worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Herc by 27.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Herc by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 369.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 704.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.25.

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $810,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,424.42. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,880 shares of company stock worth $3,342,960 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $223.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Herc’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

