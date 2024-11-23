DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,797 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.7 %

XRAY stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XRAY

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.