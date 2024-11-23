Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of Bank OZK worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $49.33 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

