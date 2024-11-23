Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,362 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in OneMain were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in OneMain by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

OneMain Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at $20,873,700. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,550. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,784 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

