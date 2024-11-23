Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Knowles were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 7.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after buying an additional 426,214 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Insider Activity at Knowles

In other Knowles news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $370,164.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,066.28. This represents a 24.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $73,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,312.26. This represents a 5.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Up 1.9 %

KN opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on KN

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.