Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 100,006 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1,848.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,622.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 432,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 31,168 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 279,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

