Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,369,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after acquiring an additional 666,410 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $96.58 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $98.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

