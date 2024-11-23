Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

