Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 70,361 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 526.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,361 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 73.1% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,226. The trade was a 11.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

