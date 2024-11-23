Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 819,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 242,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $572.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.